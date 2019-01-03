Aruna Irani set to play grandmother in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

television

Veteran actress Aruna Irani, known for her work in films like "Bobby" and "Beta", as well as TV shows such as "Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand", will play a grandmother in the upcoming show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

Going by its first promo, the show will focus on a young woman, Happy (actress Jasmin Bhasin), who sees the happier side of every situation. Aruna will join the show as a 'dadiji'.

"I said yes to do this role because there are various shades to her character and I personally love the story of the show," Aruna said in a statement. "Working with Gul Khan (producer) is also like homecoming for me because I have known her for over a decade. Everyone takes care of me on the set and I love spending time with them," she added. "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji" will premiere on January 15 on StarPlus.

