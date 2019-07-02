Arunachal Pradesh CM roots for Superstar Singer contestant, Urgen Tsomu

television

After Urgen's performance on the song Mera naam chin chin which went viral overnight, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media and wished the 11-year-old for her new musical journey

Pema Khandu

Superstar Singer that recently premiered on television has showcased talented singers from various pockets of India. All the contestants under the age of 15 years will be seen competing to win the title of the first season of the show – 'Singing ka Kal'.

After Urgen's performance on the song 'Mera naam chin chin' which went viral overnight, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media and wished the 11-year-old for her new musical journey.

When Tsering Dorjee who is Urgen's father learnt of this huge compliment, he said, "I feel so blessed to have Urgen Tsomu as my daughter. I feel lucky to have her and the talent she possesses will take her long way. Yesterday, no one knew us, but now just because of my daughter everyone in the world knows us. I am so glad that our chief minister appreciated my daughter's talent. What more can we ask for?"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates