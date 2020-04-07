Arunava Bhattacharyya is India's best Fitness Coach & Sports Nutritionist Transforming lives

Want to live a healthy life and look like The Brahmin Bull ? Well than Sweat, Smile, Inspire & Repeat

Nowadays, we hear a lot more about Transformation Specialist in India. With the growing trend of being fit, lots of trainers working hard to make their name in the fitness industry.

Being a Regular Fitness trainer or Transformation Specialist some qualities somethings are necessary, In depth Knowledge, Vast Client Management Experience, Client Psychological Understanding, Client's Physique Goals & Overall Health Status Understanding.

If a Transformation Specialist is armed with these superior skills, then he can definitely provide premium results.

One name which is gaining lots of traction online and offline called Arunava Bhattacharyya a.k.a The Brahmin Bull, Yes, A perfect Fitness Trainer, Sports Nutritionist & Transformation Specialist who is transforming many lives with the right Transformation Programe.

Arunava Bhattacharyya, I feel have an edge over other competitors as he is a very knowledgeable guy who has in depth understanding about Nutrition and Science of Training genuinely. Being a Pharmacist, he knows which is the right supplement and how much amount is perfect to your body.

Arunava Bhattacharyya is a Certified Sports Nutritionist and Trainer, He had been a brand ambassador for XS by Amway and currently represents brands like Fast and Up India, Alpino Peanut Butter, Dozee, etc.

Arunava is also a sponsored athlete for Supplefit (Supplement Retail Chain), The Fit Deli (health meal service), Swole (gym apparel) and Rage Fitness (one of the biggest gyms in Bangalore).

Being a Specialist or say trainer you have to set an example to the people and man this gentleman is supremely fit! He is a muscular guy with the right shape, and this lad trains you. I back you will unquestionably get the right way for your body.

He is a renowned celebrity trainer who is buzzing high in Bangalore as the topmost Fitness Coach training Indians and many outside India online and offline. Arunava is setting high standards in supplements business with his sound knowledge.

If you want to improvise your lifestyle and implement a havoc Transformation and reduce Stress, Anxiety & Depression from your 9-5 Desk Job, Then this is the right time to seek expert guidance from Mr Arunava Bhattacharyya.

