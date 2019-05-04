Arvind Kejriwal: Manoj Tiwari 'dances very well'

national

Irked over Kejriwal's remark, the Delhi BJP chief on Saturday said people belonging to Purvanchal (eastern region) will teach him a lesson in the May 12 elections

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stirred a controversy by making a remark against Delhi BJP chief and North East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Manoj Tiwari, saying the latter "dances very well".

While campaigning for his party candidate Dilip Pandey in the constituency, Kejriwal said, "Manoj Tiwari dances very well. Pandy ji does not know how to dance, but he knows how to work. This time, vote for who works. Do not vote for the person who dances."

"By abusing me, he has directly insulted the people of 'Purvanchal' and the same people will now show him what are the consequences of it," Tiwari, the singer-actor-turned-leader said.

Tiwari is seeking re-election from the parliamentary seat. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is up against him as a Congress candidate. The elections for seven seats in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase of voting on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

