Arvind Trivedi aka Ravana from Ramayan finally joins Twitter, gets a warm response!

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who is best known for his role of Ravana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has joined Twitter. His debut on the micro-blogging site comes after his former Ramayan co-stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhila made their Twitter accounts.

The actors are back in the limelight after Doordarshan started the re-run of the mythological show amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

With Arvind's Twitter debut, fans got excited and showered him with love and praise. They even started trending #RavanonTwitter.

"Due to my kids and because of your unconditional love, I have joined Twitter. This is my original ID. Whoever retweets my tweet with #RaavanOnTwitter on April 18, I will follow them without second thoughts. Jai Shri Ram. Om Namah Shivaay," Arvind tweeted.

He also tweeted a picture of himself from the show as his character and his picture now, rightly captioning it- Then and now, and wrote- "Finally I Am on twitter." (sic) Have a look right here:

Apart from thanking fans for their love, Arvind also urged people to stay at home.

