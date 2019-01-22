Aryan Khan's Facebook account hacked; informs his followers

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan's Facebook account has been hacked.

Aryan Khan (Pic/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan's Facebook account has been hacked. He posted a message for his followers announcing the same. Junior Khan took to Instagram and posted a story that read: Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it.

Here's what Aryan posted:

Aryan Khan's popularity on social media is no less than a Bollywood star. You would be surprised to know that Aryan has close to 1 million followers on Instagram.

Aryan Khan's first on-screen appearance was one of the highly-awaited debuts of Bollywood. The star kid was looked upon to fit into his father's boots. However, SRK always maintained that his children are free to opt for any profession they like, but before that, they need to complete their studies.

Clearing the air, Shah Rukh Khan recently stated that his son doesn't want to get into acting. "Neither my son nor my daughter has been groomed to be actors. Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, and to become a director, he is training for it in the US."

Aryan Khan is studying filmmaking in California.

