Angrezi Medium First Look: Fans get curious about Irrfan Khan's health

Yesterday, on January 2, 2020, as a snapshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan from Angrezi Medium did the round of social media, fans were keen to know about Irrfan's health. The actor is said to be in London, continuing with his treatment. After the shoot of the film wrapped up in July, he has been away from social media as well.

Maddock Films, which has a strong line-up of films coming in 2020, took to its Instagram and announced its slate of offerings for the year. And Angrezi Medium happens to be one of them.

They wrote- Maddock Films wishes all of you a very Happy New Year! Have a look right here:

For the uninitiated, Khan has been away from India for his treatment for over a year and a half. On March 20, 2018, he posted an emotional and heartfelt post that revealed he was unwell. For all of those who missed it, take a look:

Fans, as stated above, are curious to know about his health updates, but nothing is known yet. Despite being away, he continued to give his fans films like Black Mail and Karwaan, and now comes Angrezi Medium. Hope he gets back on the celluloid and gives us some strong and searing performances again!

