As ABCD 2 clocks 3 years today, Shraddha Kapoor reunites with her film's team

ABCD 2, has been one of the most loved films of Shraddha Kapoor. With the alluring dance moves teamed up with her grace, Shraddha received huge accolades for her performance

Shraddha Kapoor with cast of ABCD 2

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who garnered praises with her graceful dancing skills in ABCD 2, took to social media as the film clocks 3 years today. Shraddha Kapoor's ABCD 2 completes 3 years today, celebrating the same, the actress took to social media to post a throwback picture of the cast.

Interestingly, the actress also reunited with her ABCD 2 team on the third anniversary of her film. Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with her ABCD 2 co-stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal.

Shradhha Kapoor took to Instagram sharing, "Bumping into my favorite boys today. Missed you @Varundvn".

Sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time, ABCD 2 recorded highest box office collection of Shraddha Kapoor minting over 100 crores at the box office.

The dance film also turned out to be the second highest opener for Shraddha Kapoor after the super-hit Ek Villain.

The multi-talented star has time and again treated her fans with her versatile skills. Shraddha Kapoor has won the hearts of the audience with not just her acting but also her dance and singing.

With an unfathomable fanbase across quarters, Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood.

After impressing the audience with her graceful moves in the dance film, the actress is currently prepping up for another dance treat as she is all set to burn the dance floor at the IIFA awards.

Shraddha Kapoor has been posting videos on social media giving insights into her preparations for the live performance.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen sharing the same screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Metre Chalu, Sahoo with Prabhas and Stree with Rajkummar Rao.

