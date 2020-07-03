Search

As cheesy as it gets

Updated: Jul 03, 2020, 09:55 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Because it needs a workshop to learn to pick the right type of bread, calculate the bread to cheese ratio, and master the grilled cheese

Does making grilled cheese need a workshop? Picking the right type of bread, calculating the bread to cheese ratio, and mastering the grilled cheese does. Also, learn to pair it with a tomato and bell pepper soup with banker-turned-chef Tejashwi Muppidi and Mansi Jasani, founder of The Cheese
Collective, Mumbai.

On July 4
Log on to www.insider.in
Cost Rs 550

