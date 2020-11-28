As fate would have it, Hollywood megastar Steven Seagal christened him with the name Dhruv

The Indo-Polish mega budgeted film, No Means No, packs nail biting action sequences, which are sure to keep the viewer on the edge of their seats. Just a glimpse of the trailer shows car explosions, gun shots, and some daring sequences performed by all the cast, in what looks to be a spine chilling chase sequences and skiing action scenes on icy mountain slopes, to be taken quite literally, since the majority of the movie was shot outdoors in the peak of the winter, with some sources saying that at times temperatures went as low as -33 degrees celsius.

Surely, in one way or another, there will be a chill down someone's spine. Shooting such complex action scenes, that too in unforgiving winter, must have required some heavy duty training on part of the cast. Reportedly, the movie's lead, Dhruv Verma spent months in Poland mastering Krav Maga (Israeli Fighting style developed for the army) and Jyrki Sario Defendo (Defensive Fighting Style developed for the European police) from his guru Mr. Bartek Dobrowolski, along with a specially tailored course in gun shooting, besides the Masterful training he already received from the Action Legend, Sanjay Dutt in disarming and shooting techniques.

In his course, Dhruv mastered the techniques of 17 different Handguns, rifles and shotguns from other Maestros from the Strzelnica Gun Club in Bielsko Biala, Poland. Surely having a certification in these heavy duty skills, can train someone for any kind of action sequence required.

Rumour has it that along with these skills, Dhruv was further pursuing a passion which he had already started training for in India. Dhruv was glimpsed on Horseback, in his recent photoshoot which was taken in Poland. Further finding revealed that Dhruv was training under the Polish Equestrian Federation at "Akademia Jazdy Konnej Solka" in Bielsko Biala.

This comes in addition to the training he has already received from the famed and legendary Polo player, Mr. Suresh Taparia. For his next film, - The Good Maharaja, Dhruv is further specializing in horseback riding and weapon shooting, This is going to be A World War 2 epic, another true story about the long relation between India and Poland is soon going to be on the floors.

When asked about where his love of acting stems from, Dhruv claimed that his passions were kindled during his school years, in the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School where Dhruv was House Captain of Savage House (Green House). During his school life Dhruv was actively involved in social work and cultural Activities such as Elocution, Debates and Drama in both Hindi and English, winning numerous awards through his tenure at Cathedral.

Surely his passion followed him well into his college years at H.R College of Commerce and Economics from which he Graduated with a specialization in Business Management and Marketing. In college, Dhruv was an avid thespian, participating in stage plays, street plays and mimes for the Cultural Council of his college in various famed intercollegiate festivals such as Malhar by Xaviers College and WAVES by BITS Pilani Goa. In some ways perhaps Dhruv was destined for this path, since at the time of his Birth his father's Guru and family friend, the Hollywood Mega star Steven Seagal Flew down from LA to bless the new born.

And as fate would have it, christened him with the name 'Dhruv'. Steven, having learned hindi when he was once offered the role for lord Rama , and knowing the hindi meaningof the word Dhruv Tara (The Dhruv Star), knowing or unknowingly set Dhruv on the path of stardom.