As Hrithik Roshan turns 46, Bollywood pours its wishes on the Greek God

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 20:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

From Akshay Kumar to Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam, Bollywood took to their social media accounts to wish Hrithik Roshan on his 46th birthday!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Hrithik Roshan Fan Club
Hrithik Roshan is not only the most handsome man in Bollywood, but he's also one of the most popular stars in the business. His fans across the country are celebrating his birthday today on January 10, but even his colleagues and contemporaries from the fraternity cannot stop wishing him on the occasion.

He was flooded by a sea of wishes on both Twitter and Instagram and the names range from friends to co-stars to even people he has never worked with. Let's start with the names. Let's start with papa Rakesh Roshan's heartfelt and emotional post where he wrote- Happy birthday my Sun, keep shining,

Here it is:

The next one is Akshay Kumar, who has just wished the actor a while ago on Twitter. He wrote- A very happy birthday to my friendly neighbour. Wishing you another blockbuster year ahead.

Take a look right here:

Next was Riteish Deshmukh's wish, who also wished him a great year ahead. Take a look:

Another handsome hunk and Bollywood actor Dino Morea also wished Roshan with a picture and wrote- Happy Birthday brother, wish you a top year ahead. Here it is:

Yami Gautam, who worked with him in Kaabil, wrote- Here's wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love & peace! Wish you always the best for everything in life ! Have a great one:

One of our favourite wishes from his Lakshya, Mission Kashmir, and Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta. She also shared a cute and adorable picture with the actor and wrote- Happy birthday to the super talented, super hot, super fit & super-sharp. Loads of love, always! Take a look:

And now, let's come to Instagram wishes. First is Katrina Kaif, who acted with the hunk in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang, she hoped that may the force be with him:

Sonakshi Sinha also wished Roshan with a throwback picture where the duo looks really cool:

Bipasha Basu, who shared screen space with him in Dhoom 2, asked the actor to be his awesome self and shared a blast from the past picture, take a look at this smashing picture:

And lastly, Kriti Sanon had another fantastic post where she shared a dancing video with the actor and wrote- Have the most amazing year ahead. My Dil was bekarar to have a Kaho Na Pyaar Hai moment with you ever since you made your debut. Isn't that an adorable wish? Take a look:

Well, 2019 was indeed a blockbuster year for Roshan and we can't wait for him to announce his next film!

