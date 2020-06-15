As if we are all at fault: Masaba Gupta condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Shocked and disappointed by the sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to express grief and disbelief over the tragedy. Sharing a picture of the 'Chhichhore' actor, Masaba Gupta penned an emotional note to condole his demise.



A screengrab of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the House of Masaba founder posted a heartfelt note and addressed the issue of mental health as well. The 31-year-old designer wrote, "I've taken this so personally. As if, we're all at fault somewhere. As if this is a lesson for us all." She further said, "I hope we're hearing it loud and clear. He was so young and so talented. RIP" Masaba Gupta concluded her post with folded hands emoticon.

Besides Masaba Gupta, Mumbai-model Urvi Shetty also took to Instagram to condole the death of the actor. Sharing a black and white picture of Sushant Singh Rajput, the winner of India's Next Top Model season 4 said that the actor's death was really heartbreaking. While expressing her grief Urvi Shetty wrote, "Everyone we meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Please be kind always."

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of the young and talented actor, Shri Sushant Singh Rajput.

He brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen. #SushantSingh pic.twitter.com/60uTzQSSnU — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 14, 2020

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to condole the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While expressing his tribute, Naidu said that the actor brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen. "He was an icon and a source of inspiration to many youngsters," Naidu tweeted. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while extending condolences to his family said that a young and talented actor had gone too soon.

I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2020

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world," the Congress leader said in a tweet. The Kedarnath actor passed away on June 14 after his body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. An extremely talented young star, gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace.



My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 14, 2020

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singhnalso expressed shock and disbelief over the actor's death. Taking to Twitter, the city police chief said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput extremely talented young star, who had gone too soon. "My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," he tweeted.

A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. (1/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, as per initial investigation, said the police.

The actor is best remembered for TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta," films such as "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

