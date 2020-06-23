As IFTPC fails to meet insurance demands, FWICE, CINTAA call off the shoot

With the managing director of Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation (Film City) having granted approval last week, the shoot of several television shows — including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs — was to begin today. However, only 24 hours before the cameras were to roll again — thus marking the end of the three-month-plus industry shutdown — the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) called off the shoots. Their bone of contention was that the Indian Film & TV Producers' Council (IFTPC) had not met their demands of working in eight-hour shifts and providing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for workers.



BN Tiwari, president, FWICE, reveals that these conditions had been put on the table in May. "Some of our demands, including the settlement of dues and timely payment, have not been met by the IFTPC. They announced Rs 10 lakh insurance cover instead of Rs 50 lakh. So, the FWICE and CINTAA jointly decided that technicians and artistes will not report to work."



Amit Behl, joint secretary and chairperson, outreach committee, CINTAA, indicates that the IFTPC declared that producers can resume shoots between June 23 and June 25, without consulting other cine bodies. "After we discussed our concerns with the IFTPC and broadcasters in a meeting last week, we were waiting to hear from them. The broadcasters had asked for discounts citing lack of advertising revenue, but the budget cuts were not discussed at length. There was no clarity on the COVID cover. [Amid all this] the IFTPC and the broadcasters took the call of resuming work."



JD Majethia, president, TV wing, IFTPC, conceded that the shoots wouldn't take place on Tuesday. "We will decide the insurance cover [soon] and the shoots will begin after that. Working in eight-hour shifts is not possible. The business is built on working 12 hours a day. The producers will take care of every aspect — from monitoring temperature to having medical aid."



