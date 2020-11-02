As Krrish 3 completes seven years, Hrithik Roshan shares a message on how 'The human must rise'

Proudly hailed as the most popular and successful Indian super hero, Hrithik Roshan accomplished a difficult character of Krrish when he turned into a superhero in the second and third instalment of his home franchise and became a household name. Bonus points to the actor to have managed to keep a character evolving over multiple movies.

Hrithik Roshan won millions of hearts with his charm in the super hero avatar - fighting against the evil and coming out victorious. As we celebrate 7 years of Krrish 3, the actor took to his social media account and shared an animation of Krrish. He wrote, "The human must rise.

The reason is the experience itself.

.

K.R.R.I.S.H." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Everything associated with Hrithik's character became a trend - be it his hairstyle, cape and even his black mask. With the success of Krrish franchise, the makers are planning for the fourth instalment and the fans are extremely excited to see the return of their super hero.

