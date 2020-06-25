As Laal Singh Chaddha is delayed, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan's Vikram Vedha too pushed by the actor

Aamir Khan's ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha, is among the many films that have been impacted by the lockdown. Last month, mid-day had reported that the Advait Chandan-directed venture, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, is likely to hit the screens in 2021. The deferral of the superstar's cherished project has had a domino effect on his other films. It is learnt that the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha, which was to go on floors in February 2021, has now been pushed by the actor.

A trade source reveals, "Almost 40 per cent of Laal Singh Chaddha remains to be shot. Aamir is certain that he will not return to the set until the situation improves. He does not want to risk the safety of the cast and crew at any cost. In all likelihood, he will resume shooting only after October and is eyeing a Christmas 2021 release for the film. He has informed Neeraj Pandey, who is producing Vikram Vedha, that he will begin work on the thriller only after the release of Laal Singh Chadha."



The poster of Laal Singh Chaddha

The noir thriller will mark Aamir's reunion with Saif Ali Khan after Dil Chahta Hai (2001). The adaptation of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name will see Saif portray the role of Vikram, a righteous cop in pursuit of gangster Vedha, to be essayed by Aamir. The movie traces how Vedha, after surrendering to the police, narrates three stories to Vikram that change his perspective of good and evil.

Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the original, will take over the directorial reins again with K Manikandan serving as the dialogue writer. "The actor, who is spending the lockdown in his Panchgani bungalow, will re-work his dates for the movie after he returns to the city," adds the source.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news