Mumbai: As Maharashtra govt. issues strict SOPs for NYE, illegal beach shacks pop up for big bash

Although the government has restricted New Year's Eve events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a beach party is being organised at Navapur in Virar West on December 31. Organisers are promising live music, food, fireworks, stay in tents and a dance floor, 6 pm onwards. Hoteliers claim that the beach shacks are illegal and eating into their legitimate businesses. Local officials told mid-day that no permissions have been given for any beach event, while the police said they will look into the matter. Posing as a customer, mid-day spoke to Nikhil Porwal, one of the four organisers of the event. Porwal said the party will go on till 2 am on January 1, 2021. Details of the beach parties have been put up on Instagram. "We have secured relevant permissions from authorities in writing," said Porwal.

Porwal added, "We have been organising parties since December 4 at Navapur beach and so far, we have not faced crackdowns."

When asked about a police crackdown at night, Porwal said, "I assure you of this sort (police crackdowns at night), sir, nothing will happen."

A group of four organisers has named the place 'Nirvana beach camp' and provided contact details for bookings for 'New Year Camping' on Instagram.



Nirvana beach camp has put up tents to sleep in

"We are charging R2,500 per head. Couples need to pay Rs 4,500. For a group of 10 people and more, the fee is Rs 2,200 per head. Entry for children aged till five years is free," Porwal told mid-day on phone.

"Snacks will be served immediately after you arrive at the camp. Liquor will not be served, you need to bring your own liquor. Breakfast has been arranged ahead of checkout in the morning," Porwal said. Those arriving from far-off places and unable to bring liquor will have to inform the organisers a day in advance to get it at the time of check-in.



Organisers claim they have secured permission to have 50 guests

Porwal added, "We developed this property for our close friends to party at but later we commercialised it due to high demand. People from Mumbai and Thane looking for party venues are welcome for New Year. Strict rules and regulations are being followed."

Porwal said that Navapur beach falls under the gram panchayat, whose rules are slightly relaxed. "Loud music will be reduced slightly after 9.30 pm. Singer Jimmy Khumar and his team will be performing live till 2 am."

"After the party, guests will be assigned tents to sleep in. Toilets and bathrooms are completely hygienic," said Porwal, adding, "Initially, we planned a get-together for 150 people, but permissions were given only for 50. So, early bookings have started and people from Mumbai and Thane have made advance payments online."

'Didn't give permission'

Tehsildar Ujjwala Bhagat, however, told mid-day, "We have not given permission to anyone to organise New Year's party at the beach. There will be strict action against anyone oragnising such parties."

The Vasai Taluka Hotel Association told mid-day that illegal shacks have mushroomed at Rajodi, Navapur, Arnala and Kalam beaches. "They have been operating without permissions. All this is done with the knowledge of Arnala Sagari police station. We have been facing great losses. We pay huge licence fees, GST, VAT and income tax even as such illegal shacks cause losses for us," said Nagraj Shetty of the association.

"There are 30-35 illegal shacks in Virar. We have submitted a written complaint to Arnala Sagari police station multiple times but cops have not conducted any raids," added Shetty, who is mulling approaching the commissioner of police of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Sadanand Date.

Various hoteliers from Virar said they have been told by police to strictly adhere to timings. "But why do they fail to act against illegal shacks holding New Year's Eve parties?" the hoteliers asked.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Patil said, "I am not aware of these illegal shacks. I will personally visit and take action. No parties are allowed amid the pandemic. People are advised to follow the rules. Anyone found flouting them will face action."

Activist Sameer Vartak said most of the cottages and resorts on the coast from Vasai to Virar are illegal. "How can one organise a party amid strict government restrictions in the pandemic? The police and revenue officials have encouraged these locals to indulge in malpractices as they get their share," Vartak said.

"I managed to secure an order to demolish illegal resorts along the coast at Rajodi, Arnala and Navapur but the police and revenue department officials failed to crack

down on illegal activities.

Is it possible that neither is aware of such shacks? It is only possible when they all work hand-in-glove to mint money," he said.

6PM

Check-in time at the beach camp

2AM

Time till when the party will go on

8 AM

Approx. check-out time from the beach party

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news