As Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday today, wifey Priyanka Chopra feels grateful he was born

Priyanka Chopra's American pop singer husband Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday today, September 16. On his birthday, PeeCee took to social media to share a cute video of her husband in his element, in which he can be seen singing, dancing and generally having a grand time.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas"

How adorable is the video? Don't Priyanka and Nick, or 'Prick', look good together? The couple tied the knot in December 2018 at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies. It was quite a grand affair with a number of pre-wedding functions enjoyed by both families.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas Her 'Forever Guy' In Latest Instagram Post

Opening up about their love story, Nick said in an interview, "The thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our lives together."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news