As Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday today, wifey Priyanka Chopra feels grateful he was born
American pop sensation Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday today, September 16, and wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished him in the sweetest way.
Priyanka Chopra's American pop singer husband Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday today, September 16. On his birthday, PeeCee took to social media to share a cute video of her husband in his element, in which he can be seen singing, dancing and generally having a grand time.
Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas"
So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. ðâ¤ï¸ð @nickjonas
How adorable is the video? Don't Priyanka and Nick, or 'Prick', look good together? The couple tied the knot in December 2018 at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies. It was quite a grand affair with a number of pre-wedding functions enjoyed by both families.
Opening up about their love story, Nick said in an interview, "The thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our lives together."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the 'it' couple of Hollywood, has a love saga worth sharing! The adorable couple has a love story that's no less than a fairytale. Ever since the duo got married in a big fat Indian wedding, people can't stop awwing over the adorable images of the couple. On Nick Jonas' birthday, let's take a look at the couple's pictures and their journey together. (All pictures: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Instagram account)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a loved-up video on social media and captioned it: "The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas." Time and again, the actress has confessed her love for her singer-actor husband, not only on social media, but also in a lot of interviews. His sweet little gestures for PeeCee makes her fall in love with him every single day.
On May 26, 2019, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their anniversary of when they started dating each other. "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you. @Priyanka Chopra," he captioned the image.
The couple, time and again, share pictures that talk about their beautiful bond, making fans go "wow". The couple is spreading love and magic with their chemistry ever since they announced their wedding in July 2018. Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur, on December 2, 2018.
Priyanka and Nick got married in India in December 2018. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace
After her glitzy wedding in the first week of December, Priyanka Chopra was working round the clock honouring her professional commitments. Despite having a choc-a-bloc schedule, Priyanka and Nick made sure to spend some quality time together, and their life, back then, became no less than a series of mini-vacations. After attending Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in France, our desi girl and Jonas went on a trip to Tuscany, where hubby Nick turned photographer for the lady.
Well, many are still unaware of how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met. When the pair walked the MET Gala red carpet together in 2017, it grabbed a lot of eyeballs. A lot of them think that the cute couple met each other during the MET Gala, and ever since then, the news of Priyanka dating Nick started doing the rounds on the internet.
The duo knew each other even before they walked down the red carpet in their Ralph and Lauren couture. Actor-producer Dwayne Johnson joked about being the one responsible for bringing together actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas. Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', quipped: "I did it, yes. If they're happy. Well then, I take the credit."
In picture: MET Gala 2017's after-party snap
Before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made it official, the duo also took a small vacation to Goa, along with the Chopra cousins. The mushy pictures from their small vacation left everyone awestruck! The family took off to the beaches in a private jet. Their lavish vacations are not new to the audience.
In picture: Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Chopra were all smiles during their short trip to Goa.
The duo started hitting the news when they were snapped by the paparazzi together on Priyanka's birthday in 2018. But do you know what raised eyebrows? Their social media PDA! Apart from roaming the streets hand-in-hand whenever spotted together, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't stop showering hearts and kisses on each other on Instagram.
In picture: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose romantically on their engagement day.
After making a lot of public appearances together, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made it official with a Roka ceremony held in Mumbai on August 17, 2018. From updating their status to 'taken' and showering his affection on the 'Future Mrs Jonas,' Nick and Priyanka left no stone unturned to make their fans swoon with their adorable images. It was not only Priyanka and Nick who were showered with all the love and affection, but Denise (Nick's mother) and Paul (Nick's father) stole the show by donning Indian attires for the Roka ceremony. The duo dancing to Indian tunes left everyone awwing to their cuteness.
In picture: (L-R) Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas.
Watching Priyanka Chopra giving Nick Jonas a peck on the cheek left people gushing over their adorable chemistry. Of course, all thanks to Priyanka-Nick's fans who clicked the images and made them viral in no time. Nick's brother Joe and his now-wife Sophie Turner were also present. Priyanka posted a photo of herself with Nick, Joe, and Sophie from the double date on her official Instagram account. "It's a fam jam at US Open (sic)," she captioned the image. The couples were joined by Priyanka's mother Madhu during the match between Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova.
Later, Nick Jonas opened up about his engagement to Priyanka Chopra at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Not only this, the American pop singer jokingly revealed the nickname of the duo. When Fallon asked if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Nick quipped that Priyanka likes 'Prick'. The late-night host then advised the couple to refrain from using that name. Ever since then, Nickyanka is called Prick by their fans, as Priyanka likes it that way!
In picture: Nick Jonas takes a selfie on his birthday with his friends and fiance Priyanka Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas locked lips after Priyanka wished him on stage post the show. Nick had celebrated PeeCee's 36th birthday in July by proposing to her. The duo met via common friends, fell in love, brought their families together, and now, accept each other in front of the entire world. This will surely make you believe in love!
A few days later, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted stepping out in style for the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during the New York Fashion Week. This candid picture won a million hearts. Ever since Nick Jonas posted this picture on Instagram, where the Quantico star was seen sporting a long-sleeve, floor-length gown, while her fiance chose a white tuxedo for the occasion, Prick fans couldn't stop pouring their love for the duo.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending a lot of quality time with each other. After making a lot of public appearances together before they exchanged vows, Prick also attended Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's engagement together. The couple was again seen gracing Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's engagement to Anand Piramal at Italy's Lake Como. Dressed in Bollywood's renowned designer Manish Malhotra's outfits, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked stunning.
In picture: Ace designer Manish Malhotra poses with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
It was a mini-vacation once again for the duo! While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were being all cute together in Italy, the duo was accompanied by Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja at the Ambani's engagement bash. After the celebration, Prick took a day off to stay back and enjoy the weather of Europe.
In picture: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Nick Jonas share a laugh during their outing in Italy.
Ever since they tied the knot, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been logging air miles. After wrapping up their wedding festivities, they also headed to Oman for a honeymoon. From ringing in the New Year together to walking the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka were just inseparable.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding can be described as the biggest international wedding to take place in India. Their wedding went on to become the second most googled wedding of the year, close on the heels of the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In picture: Priyanka and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2019.
In fact, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Cannes appearances ruled the internet. From sharing different looks at the French Riviera to attending parties like a boss, the duo was on a photo-sharing spree on social media.
In picture: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Cannes Film Festival 2019.
Post marriage, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become quite active than before on social media and keeps her fans updated with important happenings in her life.
In picture: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Cannes Film Festival 2019.
The couple will celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary in December this year. It's been two years and there isn't a day where fans don't witness how much in love they are!
In picture: Priyanka Chopra opted for a pretty lace saree at Sophie and Joe's wedding.
Dear Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, may god bless you with more happiness! Keep giving the world amazing couple goals together.
P.S: Happy Birthday, Nick!
Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra married American pop singer and actor Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The 'it' couple of showbiz, aka 'Prick', which is what PeeCee likes to call herself and Nick, have been globetrotting together ever since they started dating. On Nick Jonas' birthday on September 16, let's take a look at their loved-up images right away.
