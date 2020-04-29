As Siddhant Chaturvedi turns a year older today, let's take a look at the actors' journey so far

Siddhant Chaturvedi has made a dent in the industry with his power packed debut performance in the 2019 hit Gully Boy. The actor graced the screens as Mc Sher and the rest was history. Siddhant not only received a lot of love and appreciation from the viewers but the actor raked up a lot of critical acclaim for his effortless performance in the movie. The actor is a reflection of his character Mc Sher in real life as well and is often seen sharing his personal rap verses and poetry with his followers on social media.

Needless to say, Siddhant has left quite a mark with his debut performance in the Excel Entertainment production where he managed to hold his own as a newcomer alongside seasoned actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Siddhant bagged numerous awards all through 2019 for his debut performance with some of the most recent ones being the Filmfare and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for best debut performance. Mc Sher has etched a special place in the hearts of his fans with his stellar performance. Siddhant is a hit and has a huge female fan following that crushes over him, ideally granting him the nickname of the National Crush.

Carrying the higher than ever momentum into 2020, Siddhant has a host of movies lined up for himself, all with big banner productions like Yashraj and Dharma starting with Yashraj’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee. Following which, Siddhant will be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s untitled next film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news