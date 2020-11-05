As Virat Kohli turns 32, cricket world wishes him joy and success on Twitter. See posts
From coach Ravi Shastri to his Indian teammates Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Suresh Raina, wishes pour in on Kohli's birthday
Virat Kohli on November 5, Thursday, turned 32 years and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the Team India and RCB captain.
"2011 World Cup-winner, 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in international cricket, most Test wins as Indian captain, leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's). Wishing Team India captain Virat Kohli a very happy birthday," BCCI wrote on its official Twitter handle.
"To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless Virat Kohli," tweeted Team India head coach Ravi Shastri.
To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2020
Suresh Raina tweeted: "Happy birthday Virat Kohli. Best wishes & lots of success ahead."
"21,901 international runs, 70 centuries 56.15 average, ICC World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 winner Top, No.1 batsman on the ICC ODI Rankings. Happy birthday to the extraordinary Virat Kohli," tweeted the official handle of ICC while putting out some stats.
On Wednesday, Kohli found a mention in ICC's throwback video-tweet wherein the then U-19 captain can be seen giving his introduction in the U-19 World Cup in 2008. He described himself as a "right-arm quick bowler", something which went viral on social media.
"Many more happy returns of the day Virat Kohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love," said VVS Laxman while extending birthday wishes for the India captain.
Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020
"I wish you a very happy birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead!" said Mohammad Shami.
I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ âÂ¦@imVkohliâÂ© #birthday pic.twitter.com/hXgRrzvvY7— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 5, 2020
"Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! To all the amazing times we've had together this year, & here's to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday...lots of love and good-wishes!" said Wriddhiman Saha.
Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes! pic.twitter.com/HK1oQ6GKD3— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 5, 2020
Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, has so far represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is, scoring 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs, respectively. In ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, the Indian skipper holds the numero uno spot. In Tests, he is ranked second while in T20Is he is placed at the ninth spot.
Virat Kohli is currently leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the ongoing IPL 2020 edition in the UAE. RCB are currently in the playoffs and will facing SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.
Inputs from IANS
Virat Kohli, the captain of Indian cricket team, has become one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. The right-handed batsman is considered the new 'milestone' man of cricket and is most likely to challenge the records set by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988 into a Punjabi family in Delhi. His father Prem Kohli, who passed away in 2006, worked as a criminal lawyer. Virat Kohli's mother, Saroj Kohli is a homemaker. Virat Kohli shared this throwback of his days as a kid: Throwback to when I would just love to eat anything in front of me. Haha no wonder I turned out to be a chubby boy. Feasting into my favourite homemade burgers in this pic.
Virat Kohli shares a very close bond with his siblings, older sister Bhavna and elder brother Vikash. Here, Virat Kohli is seen in a throwback photo with his sister and brother: Family is everything. I couldn't be where I am without my family. Love them to bits. That's My brother, sister and then me getting spoilt. Haha. I am so grateful #grateful #familyiseverything
Virat Kohli received his early schooling from Vishal Bharti Public School in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. Viart joined the West Delhi Cricket Academy in 1998 where he began his cricket training.
In picture: Virat Kohli during his early days in cricket.
When Virat Kohli was in Standard IX, he joined Saviour Convent in Paschim Vihar in order to improve his skills in cricket.
In picture: Virat Kohli during his early days in cricket.
Virat Kohli often credits his father for helping him in pursuing cricket as a career. He terms him his 'biggest support' and says he sometimes misses his 'presence.' Virat in a throwback photo with his late father Prem Kohli.
After leading the Indian team to victory at the 2008 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in Malaysia, Virat Kohli made his senior ODI debut in August 2008 against Sri Lanka. In the match, he opened with Gautam Gambhir and scored 12 runs off 22 balls.
In picture: Virat's selfie with his mother Saroj Kohli
Virat Kohli made his T20I debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe and scored 26 runs off 21 balls. Virat Kohli shared this adorable selfie with his mother and said that he wishes he had his mother's eyes
Virat Kohli got his Test cap in 2011 against West Indies. However his debut innings was forgetful, he managed to get just 4 runs in 10 balls.
In picture: Virat Kohli with his family (mother, sister, brother and nephew) at Wagah border.
-
Virat Kohli has played 86 Test matches scoring 7240 runs at an impressive average of 53.62. Kohli has 27 centuries and 22 fifties in Tests. Kohli has played 248 Test matches and scored 11867 runs at a stellar average of 59.33. Kohli has 43 hundreds (only second to Sachin Tendulkar) and 58 fifties in ODIs.
Virat Kohli has played a total of 191 matches in IPL and scored 5,872 runs - the most by any cricketer in the league. Kohli has 5 centuries and 39 fifties in his IPL career.
Virat Kohli shared this pic with his sister Bhavna during Raksha Bandhan and wrote: A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today. #Rakhi #Rakshabandhan #Family
In picture: Virat Kohli with his sister Bhavna, nephew, mother Saroj and brother Vikash during Diwali celebrations at home.
Virat Kohli posted this on Women's Day with an emotional tribute to the women in his life: Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dated quite a while before they confirmed their relationship. Virat and Anushkar got married in December 2017 in a private and traditional ceremony in Italy.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country. Virat and Anshuka show immense support for each other in their respective careers as well.
In August 2020, Virat and Anushka Sharma took to social media to announce that they are expecting a baby in January 2021.
Virat Kohli with his adorable nephew. He captioned the photo: Partners in crime. What an adorable little devil he is. #nephewlove
Virat Kohli is also great with kids. Here he is seen with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva. He wrote: Baby zeeva using my phone and knowing how to handle it. Haha too cute and adorable. Kids are just unbelievable to be around. You literally switch off from everything looking at their innocence. Love it
Virat Kohli with Harbhajan Singh's daughter Heer Hinaya Plaha. Kohli wrote: Baby hinaya looking for something in my beard. And I am surprised how can someone be so beautiful and cuteee. What a blessing to @harbhajan3 @geetabasra. God bless you
In picture: Virat Kohli with Aamir Khan after they appeared on a talk show.
In picture: Virat Kohli in a throwback with Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra at Sydney Harbour.
In picture: Virat Kohli with IPL 2017 team skippers Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Suresh Raina.
In picture: Virat Kohli enjoying an outing with Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Stuart Binny and Murali Vijay.
In picture: Virat Kohli shared a candid moment with Mahendra Singh Dhoni on one of the latter's birthdays.
Virat Kohli posted this photo on India's 2011 World Cup title anniversary and wrote: What a day in our lives. One I can never forget. 02/04/2011 is engraved in my and every Indian's heart forever. Jai hind
Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle became close friends during their time at IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Virat Kohli shared this post wishing cricketer Chris Gayle on becoming a daddy: Congratulations to this gem of a human being for being blessed with a baby girl. God bless you @chrisgayle333 and Natasha and most importantly may the blessings always be on the little one. Our friendship has grown over the years and will always stay and I am proud to be called 'uncle Virat' of your little angel 'blush'. #greatnews #fatherhood
Virat Kohli with good friend and RCB teammate AB de Villiers: Throwback to a very very special picture.Very few people in my life have connected with me like my dear friend AB and I share the most wonderful bond with this great man. So much to learn from him all the time. If you ever want a role model for any walk of life, he is IT. @abdevilliers17 . #topman#greathuman
Virat Kohli getting candid with Team India after their ODI series win over New Zealand: Great teamwork, amazing win! Celebrations.. Jatt ji style!
In picture: Virat Kohli with Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja in Birmingham.
In picture: Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Sanjay Bangar during a dinner outing.
In picture: Virat Kohli with cricket pals Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Ashish Nehra.
Virat Kohli with Yuvraj Singh. The two share great chemistry on the cricket field as well as a great frienships off it.
In picture: Virat Kohli chilling by the pool with KL Rahul during one of the tours.
Even though Virat Kohli is one of the finest captains in international cricket and IPL, he has yet to lead Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore to a World Cup title and IPL title respectively.
In picture: Virat Kohli with his pet dog Bruno during Diwali. After being with him for 11 years, Virat Kohli's per dog passed away in May 2020.
Virat Kohli with his pet dog: Love being lazy at home with this naughty little dynamite. unconditional love.
Virat Kohli just loves his pet dog and shared many photos with him. This one's from Kohli's home.
Virat Kohli always shows his love for animals: Some quality time spent at a friends farm with this gorgeous beast. So powerful yet so caring and affectionate. The love and innocence in his eyes was mesmerising
In picture: Virat Kohli at his candid best along with Nandita Mahtani.
Virat Kohli shares a great bond with his hairstylist Apeni George and often shares photos while he gets his hair done.
Virat Kohli with his hairstylist Apeni George. He wrote: Always a laugh with the hair master around. Your understanding of things is different level brooooo.
Virat Kohli pumping some iron in the gym. He is very particular about his workout routine and his diet.
Virat Kohli is a major fitness enthusiast and is often seen working out in the gym. He also shares tips on workouts and diet on his social media handles.
In picture: Virat Kohli poses besides his Audi Q7 car.
In picture: Virat Kohli strikes a cool pose with Varun Dhawan.
When Virat Kohli met up with India's former WWE wrestler The Great Khali, he shared this photo.
In picture: Virat Kohli with former cricketer and Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar.
Virat Kohli shared this picture after he interacted with a few schoolkids and wrote: Interacting with these little angels is blissful. Such innocence and transparency about them. Amazing
Virat Kohli: Love doing these sleeping/waking up shots, my absolute favourite! #SleepyHead #SleePaid
In picture: Virat Kohli with stepathlon children during an event.
Besides being a great cricketer, Virat Kohli is also a huge style icon. The youth love to emulate his style from his trimmed beard to his hairdo as well the way he carries his attire.
Today marks the 32nd birthday of the captain of the Indian cricket team and IPL's RCB team, Virat Kohli. He is not only a talented cricketer but also a great human being. On field, Virat plays the role of a great captain, but off it, he also essays the roles of a husband, brother and son with ease. Here is a look at some rare and unseen photos of Virat Kohli, with his mother, siblings and friends. (Pictures Courtesy/ Virat Kohli Instagram.)
