Asaram rape case verdict: Twitterati hail self-styled godman's conviction

Apr 25, 2018, 12:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Asaram has been convicted for raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013. He is lodged in Jodhpur Central jail

Self-styled godman Asaram was found guilty on Wednesday in a 2013 rape case by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court. He has been convicted for raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013. He is lodged in Jodhpur Central jail.

Asaram's spokesperson Neelam Dubey said they will talk to their legal team and decide future course of action. "We will discuss with our legal team and then decide our future course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary," Dubey said.

Twitterati, however hailed the verdict. Here are some of the tweets...

Asaram's involvement was probed in two separate cases - one from Rajasthan and the other from Gujarat. In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013, while in Gujarat, two Surat-based sisters lodged separate complaints against the self-styled godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape. The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

