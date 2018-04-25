Asaram rape case verdict: Twitterati hail self-styled godman's conviction

Asaram has been convicted for raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013. He is lodged in Jodhpur Central jail

Self-styled godman Asaram was found guilty on Wednesday in a 2013 rape case by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court. He has been convicted for raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013. He is lodged in Jodhpur Central jail.

Asaram's spokesperson Neelam Dubey said they will talk to their legal team and decide future course of action. "We will discuss with our legal team and then decide our future course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary," Dubey said.

Twitterati, however hailed the verdict. Here are some of the tweets...

Let's never forget that this self-styled "Godman" is the same man who saw fit to make abominable remarks against Nirbhaya. We do a disservice to our faith and religion when we defend such people.

Our judiciary sends a strong message that no one is above the law. #AsaramConvicted — Shubhangam dwivedi (@Shubhangamdwive) April 25, 2018

Our judiciary sends a strong message that no one is above the law. #AsaramConvicted https://t.co/bqSVw4RaQM — Trisha Shetty (@TrishaBShetty) April 25, 2018

I salute our #Judiciary. A strong message to all those criminals belonging to all the religions with the #Mask of #GodMen. #AsaramCaseVerdict #AsaramConvicted — Bhavook Singh ð®ð³ (@bhavooksingh) April 25, 2018

So used to the idea of justice being mutilated from all angles,especially in India,in rape cases,that I'm happy&shocked at the same time.Asaram Bapu verdict of CONVICTION IN A RAPE CASE,gives me a rare opportunity of saying "Justice has been done"!#AsaramConvicted#AsaramVerdict — prettijaiin (@PRETTIJAIIN) April 25, 2018

To those who are wondering why people still keep worshipping Asaram Bapu.

I remember a quote from the famous movie "Oh My God" -



"These are not god loving people, these are god fearing people."



Collective consciousness ð#AsaramConvicted#AsaramBapu#Asaram@SirPareshRawal — Dhananjay (@Dhananjay2896) April 25, 2018

So many crimes on #RapistAsaram ... Why to do hearings in different courts.... Just hand him over to the women's he disrespected & let them decide what punishment he should get for playing with women's dignity....#AsaramVerdict #AsaramRapeVerdict #AsaramConvicted — K.S (@discover_ks) April 25, 2018

#NeelamDubey Before verdict you said you have full faith in judiciary. Now after the verdict you are talking of going in appeal!! How laughable!#AsaramRapeVerdict #AsaramConvicted — Arti Mehta (@drartimehta) April 25, 2018

Asaram's involvement was probed in two separate cases - one from Rajasthan and the other from Gujarat. In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013, while in Gujarat, two Surat-based sisters lodged separate complaints against the self-styled godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape. The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

