Asha Negi: Digital is the beautiful bridge between TV and films

If a decade-long run in the television industry has made her a household name, Asha Negi is aware that it has also made her a victim of typecasting. The actor, who has played more than her fair share of girl-next-door roles, asserts it was one of the primary reasons why she turned her attention to digital entertainment. With Abhay 2, her second outing on the web, she is thrilled to essay a role at odds with the docile characters she has played before.

"I play an investigative journalist in the show; my character is assertive and opinionated. Being part of this industry for 10 years, I have been surrounded by journalists and have spent ample time with them. That helped me shape my character," says Negi, who has joined Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey in the thriller. Going forward, the actor is hoping to pick up parts that don't pigeon-hole her. "Breaking away from a stereotypical image takes time. If the audience likes you in a certain role, you end up getting similar characters. Thankfully, with OTT, we have the opportunity to explore different projects."

Negi, who forayed into the web world with Baarish last year, believes OTT platforms have given a much needed boost to television actors. "Digital is the beautiful bridge between TV and films. When TV actors would foray into films, there used to be a lot of pressure to perform. But with the advent of OTT, we don't feel the pressure any longer because we are doing more creatively satisfying projects in this medium," she says.

