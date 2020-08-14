Asha Negi dons a completely new avatar for ZEE5's Abhay 2!

Gorgeous actress Asha Negi is one of those actors who have charted their own course. Her roles in different projects until today stands testament to her exceptional acting prowess. The talented actress is all set to entertain viewers with ZEE5's successful franchise Abhay 2 but with a totally new avatar! Although the story revolves around Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp investigating officer who understands a criminal's mindset, the series is considered to be one of the most unpredictable crime thrillers that features a gut-wrenching array of villains.

For the first time ever, the talented actress Asha Negi will be seen stepping into the shoes of a suave journalist. A strong and ambitious lady who is climbing the ladders of success in her field at an extraordinary pace, due to her strict adherence to truth and nothing else. While the actor is consciously making efforts to pick experimental and challenging roles, Asha ensures to take your excitement quotient a notch higher with her impeccable performance in the series.

Talking about the same, Asha Negi shares, "This is the first time in my career that I will be essaying the role of a journalist and I am really kicked about it. Most of the time I have portrayed the role of a girl next door in the past, so I am sure I will surprise the audiences this time around. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of Abhay 2 and explore this new version of me."

ZEE5 is set to premiere crime thriller 'Abhay 2' on 14th August, Independence Day Weekend Premiere!

