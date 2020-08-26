Asha Negi is on a pursuit of truth as a strong investigative journalist in Abhay 2

ZEE5 has earned the reputation of presenting some of the best crime-thrillers in the web space and the platform continues to reign with the second season of Abhay. The most awaited season 2 of Abhay has finally premiered and the audience has loved the first three episodes, and now eagerly waiting for the rest of the season which will be out soon.

Pavitra Rishta and Baarish fame actress Asha Negi is all set to entertain viewers and step into the shoes of a journalist and surprise the audience with her enthralling performance. The platform released Asha's character promo today.

Check it out now:

The promo shows her playing a very strong character in the series who plays the role of a strong and outspoken investigative journalist covering crime field cases on the go. Starring opposite Kunal Kemmu, will Asha develop as his love interest in season two? Or will she pose as a devil on his shoulder? Well, her character deepens the mystery and audience will get their answers in the later episodes.

The second season features Ram Kapoor as the super villain and Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh opposite Kunal Kemmu. Additionally, the show also has one of the most challenging roles of Chunky Panday, till date. Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta, and Asheema Vardhan will be in a never seen before villain avatar. The series is directed by Ken Ghosh who has given a lot of attention to each character development.

Premiered on 14th August, 'Abhay 2' #TheRoadToJustice is one of the most unpredictable crime thrillers that features an ensemble cast and gut-wrenching array of villains.

