Asha Negi on Abhay 2: People are accepting me in this character other than what I have played before

ZEE5 is one of the most loved platforms for never seen before content and ensuring that the audience always has something to binge-watch on something new and different from their past content. One of the most loved series Abhay 2 recently saw its release on the platform. The trailer itself starts with Ram Kapoor getting willingly arrested as his goal is to meet Abhay Pratap Singh (Kunal Kemmu) a fearless cop who would do anything for justice. However, there's a twist that's happening out there- that Ram Kapoor has already played his dices and is now making Abhay dance on his tunes if he wants the kids to be saved who he has already kidnapped.

There are a series of murders happening and how is Ram Kapoor helping and at what cost? The trailer just gets better here as the fight for justice and truth intensifies. The lustful murderer is getting away with the crimes, the evil mastermind, the two-faced criminal who chops off everyone with a circular saw is sure to induce chills. What happens now? Will Abhay's fight for justice win or will he lose having the school kids dead? Find out on ZEE5.

Asha Negi who's getting a phenomenal response for her unseen avatar and character in Abhay shares some insights. The actress says, "Response has been really good and its so good to see people accepting me other than what I played before. They are liking this choice of character that I made this time and also the look. I'm really excited to do more such character in future."

On the high demand of the audience, the series was released in a unique way with three episodes releasing first followed by another three episodes. The last four episodes are the most awaited ones and are all set to release in the last week of September with a never seen before gruesomeness and much more.

For the second season, the characters have been given a lot of attention and have been designed, precisely. This show also has one of the most challenging roles of Chunky Panday till date.

