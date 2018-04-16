AshcharyaF**kIt star Priyanka Bose's reverse ageing secret

Actor to follow her grandmother act from Lion with that of a prostitute in AshcharyaF**kIt



Priyanka Bose in a still from AshcharyaF**kIt

After slipping into the role of an aged woman in Garth Davis's Australian film, Lion (2016), Priyanka Bose is now set to titillate with her act in AscharyaF**kIt. An offering by Marathi director Samit Kakkad, this Bollywood debut is based on the works of revered writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

According to a statement, the film revolves around an unlikely love story where desire and greed intertwine the lives of a Bollywood star, his chauffeur, a prostitute and her pimp. Bose acknowledges that her transformation from playing a grandmother in her last to a commercial sex worker in this one, is notable. "After 16 hours of trial-and-error, we finally arrived at the apt look for this character. The role was a challenging one to pull off. I had to read the script several times to understand my character better. I had creative discussions with my director, and that made for a major part of my preparation," she says of the Yoodlee Films's project.

The actor says she was aware of Manto's "progressive writings and ideologies" even before the venture was offered to her. An Oscar-nominated film on her resume, she says, hasn't compelled her to treat her craft differently. "I am not under any pressure [to deliver an act of a particular caliber] because of Lion. I treat each film individually."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates