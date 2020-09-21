Asheema Vardaan: Twice I was selected for a big film, big star cast, and replaced with a star kid

After a lot of outsiders who gave their opinions on the Hindi film industry and how unfair it sometimes can be, another actor comes to narrate her tale of rejections. The actor in question is Abhay 2's Asheema Vardaan. She was signed for big films with big star cast and replaced and this happened twice in her career.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, "It is very discouraging for newcomers in Bollywood, especially outsiders like me. Twice I was selected for a big film, big star cast and big director and big banner. I gave my audition, the look test happened and then everything was final but then they never called me back to sign the film."

She added, "I came to know after two weeks via social media that I have been replaced and a star kid is getting launched as the female lead in the film. Just because my surname is not Bhatt or Kapoor, I have been replaced in films. That is why I didn't get the parts even though I cleared the process."

She also stated that she continued motivating herself during this phase, and also said she knew she wasn't a bad actor. She said, "Yes, this happened but that does not mean that I am a bad actor. I keep myself motivated. I tell this to all my friends that you have to keep myself motivated. There is no other way out, we know that fact that there is hierarchy."

And talking about the OTT platform, the actor said, "I wanted to be a film actor but I don't think I have opportunity for films. I don't want to do films anymore. I am happy doing good work on OTT."

