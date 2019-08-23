Ashes 2019: I'm over the moon to get six wickets, says Jofra Archer

cricket

Jofra Archer's unrelenting spell helped England restrict Australia's innings to a paltry 179. Australia is playing without Steve Smith in the match who was ruled out for a concussion.

Jofra Archer walks off the field after taking six wickets

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said that he was 'over the moon' after taking six wickets on Day One of the 3rd Test in Ashes 2019.

"I'm over the moon to get six wickets. I guess these are the things you train for. If you train hard in the game, you should be rewarded eventually. [And] I don't need to run in and bowl 90mph every spell to get wickets. It's shown that today," ICC quoted Jofra Archer as saying.

England crowd has always backed their players and supporters at Headingley Cricket Ground. The venue of the third Ashes Test was not an exception.

Reflecting on the same, Jofra Archer said: "The support is heartwarming. Whenever I walk to my mark, everyone cheers. When we get a wicket, there's even more support. It's nice to feel welcomed and appreciated."

England will bat on Friday and will be looking to build a huge first-innings lead in the third Test. England is currently 1-0 down in the Ashes after losing the first Test and being held to a draw in the second Test.

