Search

Ashes 2019: I'm over the moon to get six wickets, says Jofra Archer

Published: Aug 23, 2019, 14:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Jofra Archer's unrelenting spell helped England restrict Australia's innings to a paltry 179. Australia is playing without Steve Smith in the match who was ruled out for a concussion.

Ashes 2019: I'm over the moon to get six wickets, says Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer walks off the field after taking six wickets

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said that he was 'over the moon' after taking six wickets on Day One of the 3rd Test in Ashes 2019. 

Jofra Archer's unrelenting spell helped England restrict Australia's innings to a paltry 179. Australia is playing without Steve Smith in the match who was ruled out for a concussion.

"I'm over the moon to get six wickets. I guess these are the things you train for. If you train hard in the game, you should be rewarded eventually. [And] I don't need to run in and bowl 90mph every spell to get wickets. It's shown that today," ICC quoted Jofra Archer as saying.

England crowd has always backed their players and supporters at Headingley Cricket Ground. The venue of the third Ashes Test was not an exception.

Reflecting on the same, Jofra Archer said: "The support is heartwarming. Whenever I walk to my mark, everyone cheers. When we get a wicket, there's even more support. It's nice to feel welcomed and appreciated."

England will bat on Friday and will be looking to build a huge first-innings lead in the third Test. England is currently 1-0 down in the Ashes after losing the first Test and being held to a draw in the second Test.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

englandaustralia

Ravi Shastri re-appointed as Team India head coach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery Of The Day
Rare photos of Ashish Nehra with his wife and friends you must not miss

Rare photos of Ashish Nehra with his wife and friends you must not miss