Ashi Singh would like to play Jennifer Winget's role

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh says she would like to portray a character like Maya Mehrotra, played by actress Jennifer Winget in the show Beyhadh. Jennifer played Maya Mehrotra -- an independent working woman with an obsessive nature. The show might have gone off air, but not without leaving Ashi extremely impressed.

"People say that I look very innocent and cute. I want to do something which is negative...something different from my personality. It would be challenging. Jennifer's role in 'Beyhadh'...I would love to do something like that. I can prove my acting skills and I can learn also," Ashi told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

But for now, she is happy playing a studious character in "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai", which is set in the 1990s. In the upcoming episodes of the Sony Entertainment Television, the school track will conclude and college days of the show's characters will begin. On the changes in her character Naina, Ashi said: "I would love to have longer hair but I can't. I used to make a ponytail but now I will leave my hair open."

"In our show, we have only six or seven clothes which we repeat. The sisters also borrow each other's clothes. We will continue borrowing clothes but we won't wear our old clothes. The clothes will be more like what actresses like Karisma Kapoor used to wear (in the 1990s)." In the opening episode of the show, Ashi had played the older version of Naina as well. So is she comfortable playing someone in her 30s or 40s?

"I haven't thought about it. My character is still very young. It would be difficult to play a 35-year-old woman. I think my director or producer won't consider me for a 35-year-old character. I won't look like that but still, I guess I would like to play something like that because it would be challenging," said the actress who is doing her graduation in mass media.

The show's fans are eager to watch 'Samaina' -- Sameer and Naina -- together again. When will that happen? "I just want to tell our fans that the 'Samaina' track will be coming soon. Have patience. We are going to start our college life soon. It will happen in college for sure...in Ahmedabad itself. There will be a rival gang in college as well," she said.

Her on-screen chemistry with actor Randeep Rai's character Sameer has been lauded by many. What about off-screen? "We like to keep it professional," she said. This isn't their first project together. The two had featured in a show called "Secret Diaries" as well. "That time we didn't know each other. I remember the show and that he was there because it was my first show but for him, it was not new. So he doesn't even remember that I was there," said Ashi.

