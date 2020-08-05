Ashish Nehra: It's early in Mayank Agarwal's career, must give him time

Mayank Agarwal walks off after being bowled out on day two of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 1, 2020. Pic/ AFP

Former Indian fast bowler and star bowler of the 2000 era for the Indian team, Ashish Nehra recently backed Mayank Agarwal.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Team India pacer Ashish Nehra throws his weight behind Mayank Agarwal and is confident the Karnataka batsman will learn from his experiences in New Zealand, "It takes time and New Zealand is not an easy place. With my experience, for batters, the most difficult place on this planet when it comes to cricket-playing nations is New Zealand. New Zealand has always been tough, so Mayank Agarwal, I am sure he has learnt a lot from the New Zealand tour."

Nehra continued, "And it was not only for him, and for everyone, it was a challenge. He has shown promise, there is no doubt about it. And its early days in his career, you have to give everyone time. He has done really well in domestic games and India-A and that’s how he got his chance. He is not somebody who has been playing domestic cricket for one or two years and suddenly he comes to the scene. He has scored a lot of runs and am sure with time he will get better and better."

