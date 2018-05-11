Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria kiss on show Prithvi Vallabh goes viral

Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria had no qualms enacting the scene but the kissathon sent fans into a tizzy



Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria

Prithvi Vallabh's lead actors Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria have locked lips on the historical show. Yesterday, some scenes of their intimate moments went viral. The actors had no qualms enacting the scene but the kissathon sent fans into a tizzy. While Bollywood has come to terms with kissing, telly producers still shy away from making their actors indulge in a liplock.

While stereotypical roles revolve around an arrogant male protagonist, who mend his ways after a woman enters his life, in Prithvi Vallabh, it's a peace-loving character is paired alongside a war-savvy princess. "It's interesting to see the sensitive side of the man, who loves her the way she is," Sharma said in an interview with mid-day, quick to add that his relationship with his on-screen princess, Sonarika Bhadoria, may at best be termed a professional one. "We are not friends. We usually keep to ourselves on the set. But, just because we don't have a gala time together, doesn't mean we are enemies. The show is physically exhausting, and we seldom get time to talk."

