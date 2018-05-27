Ashley Judd, others react to Harvey Weinstein's arrest

'That Harvey Weinstein, a powerful man who thrived and flourished as he shattered and abused women in a culture of impunity was arrested and charged is resoundingly significant,' Ashley Judd wrote



Actress Ashley Judd, who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, has reacted to the arrest of the disgraced film producer. The 'Divergent' star took to Twitter on Saturday to term the moment as a 'watershed event'.

'That Harvey Weinstein, a powerful man who thrived and flourished as he shattered and abused women in a culture of impunity was arrested and charged is resoundingly significant,' Judd wrote.

She added, 'It is a watershed event, an irreversible pivot away from tacit and explicit license to exploit to clarity about unacceptable behavior no longer being tolerated. Today, these images of Harvey in handcuffs are possible because of the voices, backbone, & determination, in spite of the unknown & retaliation, demonstrated by survivors & the journalists who reported our stories.'

Weinstein was arrested on Friday after he turned himself in to the New York Police Department (NYPD) to face the charges against him. He was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct from encounters with two different women.

However, he was later released on $1 million bail with constant electronic monitoring and a ban on travelling beyond New York and Connecticut. Rose McGowan, who has been at the centre of the Weinstein sexual assault scandal, took to social media on Friday to react to his arrest. 'We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you,' she tweeted.

McGowan, who also appeared on 'Megyn Kelly Today', said, 'It's tragic that it takes over 100 women and that probably means 1,000, let's be real. I mean, this man had hunting grounds all over the world. He had accomplices and a complicity machine. He was the cult leader of Hollywood, their king. He tied with God for thanks at the Oscars.'

'And to see that constantly, and to live in that town ' and to see people lay wreaths at his feet even though they knew, today is a good day. The man who pinned me down had handcuffs on him today,' she added, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the first women to publicly speak out against Weinstein, took to Twitter on Friday to comment, 'Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice.' More than 50 women, including stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, which the former has denied.

