Ashley Lobo remembers Astad Deboo: India has lost one of the modern pioneers and legends of contemporary dance

"With the passing of Astad Deboo, India has lost one of the modern pioneers and legends of contemporary dance," said choreographer Ashley Lobo, remembering the world-renowned Indian contemporary dancer and choreographer, who passed away on Thursday (December 10), in Mumbai after a brief illness. Deboo was 73.

Remembering the legend, Lobo said, "Dancing right to the end, he was an inspiration to many. His generosity, service and contribution to the art will be remembered forever. He will always be known as one of the great artistes that took indigenous arts on to the world stage through his innovative genius. Astad Deboo, you will never be forgotten."



Ashley Lobo

Astad Deboo was born in 1947 in Navsari, Gujarat. He trained in Indian classical dance — Kathak as well as Kathakali — and later went on to create a dance form that was unique to him. He is, justifiably, known as a pioneer of modern dance in India.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Deboo worked with various prominent performers, such as Pina Bausch, Alison Becker Chase and Pink Floyd, and performed all over the world.

He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1996, and the Padma Shri in 2007.

The news of Deboo’s death was announced by his family through a statement: "Astad's family is sad to announce the passing away of Astad Deboo. He left us in the early hours of December 10, at his home in Mumbai, after a brief illness, bravely borne. He leaves behind a formidable legacy of unforgettable performances combined with an unswerving dedication to his art, matched only by his huge, loving heart that gained him thousands of friends and a vast, number of admirers. The loss to the family, friends, fraternity of dancers, both classical and modern, Indian and international, is inestimable. May he rest in peace. We will miss him."

