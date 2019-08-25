Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje condole Arun Jaitley's demise

national

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley in a file photo

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. In his tweet, Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened to know of the untimely demise of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Sh #ArunJaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace." [sic]

Deeply saddened to know of untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Sh #ArunJaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 24, 2019

In a tweet, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also paid tribute to Jaitley saying, "Jaitley's death is not only a big loss to the BJP, but it is also a big loss to me as he always acted like an elder brother to me. He was helpful to one and all and he held the country high by taking many significant initiatives during his tenure as a finance minister."

A tall leader, Shri #ArunJaitley ji liked a challenge and stood resilient when faced with one. His dignified persona and intellect garnered him respect across party lines. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief. Thoughts and prayers.



à¥¥ à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¥¥ — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 24, 2019

An economist, parliamentarian and an advocate of renown Shri #ArunJaitley ji was a valued friend & colleague. As a fr. Finance Minister he introduced India to progressive & enterprising reforms that accelerated our economic growth. His demise is a colossal loss to the nation. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 24, 2019

State organisational General Secretary Chandrashekhar remembered Jaitley's vast contribution to the nation while working as a Finance Minister. He said, "He was a man of ideology and he will be remembered always for his remarkable work. His death is a big loss to BJP."

BJP state media-in-charge Vimal Katiyaar said that an era has come to an end with Jaitley's demise as he had played a significant role in Indian politics.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

