Ashton Kutcher's The Ranch renewed for 4th season

The Ranch, starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott, has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth season

The Ranch, starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott, has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth season. The multi-camera comedy debuted the first half of its third season in June. A premiere date for the second half is yet to be set. The fourth season will consist of 20 episodes, reported variety.com.

Also starring Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert, the show follows Colt's (Kutcher) return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father Beau (Elliott). Winger stars as Colt's mother, Maggie, and Cuthbert stars as Abby. The Ranch was Netflix's first multi-camera show. After that, the OTT platform has come up with shows like Fuller House and One Day at a Time.

