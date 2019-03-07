Ashwini Bidre Gore murder case: Court rejects accused Patil's discharge plea

crime

Ashwini Bidre Gore, who was an assistant police inspector, had gone missing on April 11, 2016. She was allegedly abused and murdered by Abhay Kurundkar, Rajesh Patil, Mahesh Falnikar and Kundan Bhandari. The cops have arrested all the accused

Ashwini Bidre Gore. File pic

Post verification of the evidence put forward by the Navi Mumbai police, Additional Sessions Judge R G Malashetti of the Alibaug court on Wednesday rejected the discharge plea of Rajesh Patil, one of the accused in the Ashwini Bidre Gore murder case. The court is of the opinion that the evidence points towards Patil's involvement in the case. Hence, on March 12, it will decide the date for hearing of the trial.

Ashwini Bidre Gore, who was an assistant police inspector, had gone missing on April 11, 2016. She was allegedly abused and murdered by Abhay Kurundkar, Rajesh Patil, Mahesh Falnikar and Kundan Bhandari. The cops have arrested all the accused.

Patil, a resident of Talvel, Jalgaon, came in touch with prime accused, Abhay Kurundkar, when the latter was posted in the district. Patil befriended Kurundkar and both developed a cordial relation. According to the police, Patil helped Kurundkar in murdering Ashwini and disposing of her body. The police had arrested Patil on February 20, 2018.

As evidence, the cops had submitted in court that Patil and Kurundkar had been talking to each other for a very long period. The conversations also happened in April 2016, when the murder took place. Another evidence put forth by the cops was the GPS locations of the duo. They show that in the intervening night of April 12 and 13, 2016, Kurundkar, Patil and Ashwini were in the same locality.

The third evidence presented by the cops was the testimony of a taxi driver, who took Patil from the MLA Rest House to Gypsi Hotel in Andheri and from there to Mira Road and then to a society in Bhayander. Then he went to the Eastern Hotel, where he stayed for 20 minutes and talked to Kurundkar, and then returned to the MLA Rest House. Ashwini's husband Raju Gore said, "I welcome the court's decision. It's a sign that all the accused will be tried and hopefully will be penalised."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates