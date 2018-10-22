Ashwini Bidre Murder: Andheri lab to re-analyse samples collected from spot

crime

Kalina Forensic Lab, which had analysed the samples earlier, failed to provide any clue in the case

Ashwini Bidre Gore

Following repeated requests by police officer Ashwini Bidre Gore family members, the Navi Mumbai police have finally agreed to carry out a fresh analysis of the samples collected from main accused Abhay Kurundkar's Nalasopara apartment, where she was murdered in April 2016.

A Kalina lab, which had analysed the samples earlier, failed to provide any clue in the case, as the results said that the DNA present in them was not of a woman. Now, an Andheri-based lab would carry out the tests again with the help of her daughter's blood samples.

Kurundkar, who was Gore's live-in partner, had killed her on April 11, 2016, following which her family members had filed a missing complaint. Later, cops traced her number to Kurundkar's house and found out that three others were also involved in the murder. All four of them have been arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody.

According to sources, the Navi Mumbai cops had collected various samples from Kurundkar's house, including hair, comb, clothes, bedsheets and wall paint. Twenty-five such samples were sent to the Kalina Forensic Lab, where an analysis had revealed that the DNA present in them was not of a woman.

When Gore's father, brother and husband got to know about the results from the chargesheet, they demanded a re-analysis of the samples from a private lab. Speaking to mid-day, Gore's husband Raju Gore said, "As soon as we got to know about the test results from the chargesheet, we approached top officials and sought a re-examination of the samples.

We were pursuing the case with the Navi Mumbai police, but top cop Hemant Nagrale did not pay heed to our demands. However, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar has agreed to do it." The family wants the re-analysis to be conducted either in Bangalore, Hyderabad or a private lab in Mumbai.

The case

Former PI Abhay Kurundkar murdered Ashwini Bidre Gore on April 11, 2016. He later dumped her body in the Vashi creek. While Kurundkar and three of his accomplices have been arrested, the Navi Mumbai cops haven't been successful in finding Gore's body parts or the trunk Kurundkar had put them in.

