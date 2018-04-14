Ashwini Bidre murder: Cops record strong metal signals emanating from a couple of spots
Of the nine locations that came up during the search, two, showing strong signals of presence of a metal object, have been zeroed on
The Navi Mumbai police restarted the search operation with experts' help early this month. Pic/Hanif Patel
The search for murdered policewoman Ashwini Bidre's mortal remains has reached the final stage. Of the nine locations that came up during the search, two, showing strong signals of presence of a metal object, have been zeroed on.
Having a radius of five metres, both locations are covered with mud that's nearly two metres deep. The police will now take a call on how to remove the objects from these locations, as they will need specialised machinery for it. After an initial investigation, the police had procured a gradiometer, an equipment to locate metal objects underwater, from Israel. "During the two-day search operation, experts found nine spots with the help of the equipment; strong signals emanated at two of the spots," said an officer.
These two locations are expected to have objects at a depth of 25 to 40 metres below the water surface. "The depth varies according to tide. Our search also revealed that the objects are covered with one-metre thick mud, which is hard and can't be removed manually," said the officer. These spots also have deep wells, said a source, adding, "Sending divers in these wells can be dangerous to their lives. Hence, we are considering bringing in machines capable of drilling deep underwater."
Bidre's husband Raju Gore told mid-day, "We are looking forward to the next step from the police, which involves removing the objects and lifting them to the surface."
Ashwini Bidre
Case recap
The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch along with oceanographers had launched a fresh search operation early this month in the Vasai Creek, to search for the metal trunk carrying remains of assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre (in pic), allegedly murdered and dismembered by inspector Abhay Kurundkar, the prime accused in the case, in 2016. Investigators had brought oceanographers from the National Institute of Oceanography to survey the riverbed and flow of water.
