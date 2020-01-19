Ashwini Gore-Bidre Murder: Special Public Prosecutor gets pay hike

Advocate Pradip Gharat, the senior counselor appointed as Special Public Prosecutor to handle the Ashwini Gore-Bidre murder case, got a pay hike after having skipped hearing in protest. He was being paid half the remuneration he had asked for and when he informed the Navi Mumbai Police, he says he didn't receive a reply.

Gharat was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor in May 2019. He has attended all the hearings, initially at Alibaug and later in Panvel. "Even after writing to the Navi Mumbai police, no one initiated a dialogue with me. That was highly insulting," said Gharat, adding, "After skipping the hearing [on Friday], I was informed that my demand for a 'respectable' remuneration has been accepted. As the government has approved my demand, I will continue to work on the case."

Gore-Bidre, an assistant police inspector, was allegedly murdered by Abhay Kurundkar, a senior police inspector and his three associates, on April 11, 2016. The trial of the offence is going on at Panvel sessions court. Charges have been framed against all the accused.

