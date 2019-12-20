Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares her experience of working with Kangana Ranaut on Panga

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The first look of Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chaddha's slice of life sports drama, Panga, was released yesterday. The first look poster of Kangana Ranaut featured the actress in a lovely sari, looking pretty and happy sitting on a sofa. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is based on a 30-something protagonist who is a professional kabaddi player.

Recently, in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spoke about working with the actor, "Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life". Panga is the first collaboration between Ashwiny and Kangana, and the two bonded really well, both on and off the sets.

Tiwari also spoke about how the pair backed each other in difficult times during the course of the film; she said, "There were times when she was really upset, in tears. As a friend, I could only support her. If everyone keeps commenting, she will be affected. It's only human."

We all know that Kangana Ranaut always does her best in every role she undertakes, and Panga is no different. The actress underwent a physical transformation for this role as well. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reveals, "Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn't look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don't know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once."

Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta. The film is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020. After that, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

