Asia Cup 2018: Dinesh Chandimal replaces Angelo Mathews as Sri Lanka ODI captain

Colombo [Sri Lanka] Sep 24: Batting all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been removed as the captain of the Sri Lankan ODI team following a widespread criticism over the team's disappointing performance in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Mathews will now be replaced by right-hand batsman Dinesh Chandimal, who is also leading the team in the Test format.

"Accordingly, they have requested Angelo Mathews to relinquish his duties as the National ODI and T20I captain, with immediate effect," the statement added.

Lanka made an early exit from the ongoing prestigious event, slumping to defeats against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group B.

Mathews was appointed as the ODI captain in 2013 and after serving the team till mid-2017, he resigned from the position following their poor performances in a home series against Zimbabwe.

Less than six months after he stepped down, Mathews was once again handed over the leadership role in January 2018 after Chandika Hathurusingha took over as the new coach of the team.

After resuming leadership, Mathews had managed to guide Sri Lanka to just two ODIs wins out of a total of eight one-day matches the team have played so far.

Sri Lanka's next one-day assignment is against England as they are slated to play a five-match ODI series against the visiting side from October 10 to October 23.

