Asia Cup 2018: India need to guard against complacency against Bangladesh

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah (2R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan batsman Usman Khan during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2018. Pic/AFP

After blowing hot and cold in their league matches, India have their job cut out. They have to win at least two Super Four games to ensure a berth in the Asia Cup final. They have to play three matches in next five days, including one against Pakistan on September 23, to achieve that goal.

After the completion of the league phase, the battle begins in right earnest to determine who will become the champion in this desert venue. After five-time winners Sri Lanka were sent packing by Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the field is open for India and Pakistan. But the Afghan and Bangla fans will beg to differ. Given the performances so far, they would consider their teams at par with the two front-runners.

Most experts feel that it would be an India-Pakistan final on September 28. But before that, they have to do a lot to reach there. India take on Bangladesh here today here while Pakistan travel to Abu Dhabi to face Afghanistan. Thereafter, it will again be an Indo-Pak affair on September 23, before India round off with a clash against Afghanistan. The top two teams in the points table will clash in the final.

Before running into Pakistan for the second time, India have to guard against complacency against Bangladesh. Having got into the groove with a commanding eight-wicket win against Pakistan, the team will be confident of taking Bangladesh in their stride even in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. With the Top Four in the batting line-up coming good, India would refrain from making any changes, barring a forced replacement for Pandya. Bangladesh are sticky customers and India can take them lightly only at their peril.

