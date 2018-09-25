Asia Cup 2018: Mohammad Shahzad's hundred takes Afghanistan to 252/8 vs India

cricket

The undisputed star of the evening was wicket-keeper batsman Shahzad, who was no short of inspiration in the middle with his role model MS Dhoni standing behind the stumps

Afghan batsman Mohammad Shahzad celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2018. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Mohammad Shahzad slammed the most significant hundred of his career to take Afghanistan to 252 for eight against India, lightening up the dead 'Super Four' rubber of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

While the other batsmen struggled, it seemed the unconventional Shahzad was batting on a different surface, hammering 11 fours and as many as seven sixes. Later, the experienced Mohammad Nabi produced a handy knock, 64 off 56 balls, to ensure that Afghanistan put up a competitive total.

The undisputed star of the evening was wicket-keeper batsman Shahzad, who was no short of inspiration in the middle with his role model M S Dhoni standing behind the stumps. While his opening partner Javed Ahmadi was even struggling to get a single, Shazad thoroughly entertained the crowd with a barrage of big hits. He was ruthless especially against the rookie Indian pacers Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul and debutant Deepak Chahar, who were played in place of the rested Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahar had a forgettable debut even though he picked up a wicket. The other Indian players rested for the game were captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Lokesh Rahul and Manish Pandey replaced them in the eleven and as fate would have it, Dhoni stepped on the field to captain India for the 200th time.

The pacers were guilty of bowling too full or too full and Shazad made them pay for their mistakes. Most of his lofty shots were crossed-batted as he cleared his front foot to hit the huge sixes over deep mid-wicket. He even had his luck on his side as he was dropped at mid-off on way to completing a half century. He surprisingly experienced the nervous 90s before finally reaching the three figures for the fifth time in ODIs, with a flick off Chahar towards the fine-leg boundary.

It was not a full-strength Indian bowling attack but that takes nothing away from Shazad's sensational effort. His other ODI hundreds had come against Canada, Zimbabwe, Scotland and Netherlands. Afghanistan would have been in deep trouble if it was not for Shazad, who was running out of partners at one stage with his team reeling at 82 for four from 65 for no loss after Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/38) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) came into play. The chinaman was even on a hat-trick.

Shahzad was then joined by Gulbadin Naib (15 off 46) and the two shared a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket. After his dismissal, Nabi started plundering the bowlers, hitting four sixes and three boundaries to take help the team cross 250.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever