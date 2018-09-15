Asia Cup 2018: Sourav Ganguly backs India to win the title

cricket

Kohli has been rested for the six-nation ODI tournament following a gruelling England tour that concluded with a 1-4 loss in the Tests for India

India without Virat Kohli would not be the same but stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is capable of guiding the defending champions to their seventh title triumph at the Asia Cup, former captain Sourav Ganguly said yesterday.

Kohli has been rested for the six-nation ODI tournament following a gruelling England tour that concluded with a 1-4 loss in the Tests for India. The likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu have been included for the Asia Cup beginning in UAE today. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, 37, who drew flak for his slow innings during India's 1-2 loss in the ODI series in England.

"India could not do that well in England but in limited overs they are a top side. Team is much stronger with Virat but Rohit has a very good record as captain, so I expect him to do well too. They are capable of winning (the Asia Cup)," said Ganguly, who is also the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament.

