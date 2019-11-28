Asian Archery Championships: Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Vennam bag gold in bad weather

Bangkok: Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed the top honours in compound mixed pair event to fetch India's lone gold at the 21st Asian Archery Championships, which ended here on Wednesday with the country picking up seven medals in all. Verma and Vennam won the mixed pair gold by overwhelming their Chinese Taipei opponents Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Luh Chen 158-151. India ended with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

India win compound silver

Earlier in the day, Verma endured some disappointment, missing the compound team gold medal by just one point when the side lost to Korea 232-233 to settle for a silver. "The conditions were windy and this was the last chance for us to win a gold and we were successful. It's a good sign for the whole team," Verma said.

"I'm happy with the scores. Even in the previous matches, we have been consistent," Jyothi added. The top-seeded trio of Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bhardwaj were 58-58 in the first end but the Korean team of Jaewon yang, Yonghee Choi and Eun-Kyu Choi slowly seized the momentum by taking a one-point after the second end. Three 9s in the penultimate end proved costly for the Indians as the Koreans took a crucial three-point lead.



Abhishek Verma

In the final end, the Indians shot 59 compared to the Korea's 57 but it was not enough.

Korea beat India women

Defending their title in the compound women's team event, Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar also lost the battle to Korea, going down 215-231 in a one-sided affair. But Verma and Jyothi returned strongly in the compound mixed pair final. They made a solid start, shooting 39, including two Xs (closest to the centre), from a possible 40 to lead by two points in the first end.

The second end turned out to be a perfect 40 for the Indians as they extended their lead by four points midway into the gold medal clash. Verma and Jyothi maintained their consistency in the third end to shoot 39 together. It gave them a six-point cushion going into the final end where they once again shot a perfect 40 to seal the issue.

India had earlier bagged four bronze medals in the recurve events with Atanu Das playing a central role.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever