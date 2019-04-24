Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva, Sarita and Nikhat storm into semis

other-sports

In all, eight Indian boxers - four women and four men - advanced to the medal rounds on Day Two of quarter-finals

Shiva Thapa, Sarita Devi and Nikhat Zareen

Shiva Thapa (60kg) secured himself an unprecedented fourth successive medal, while veteran L Sarita Devi (60kg) made the semi-finals for the first time in nearly a decade to continue India's stupendous run at the Asian Boxing Championships here yesterday.

Shiva, 25, defeated Thailand's Rujakran Juntrong in a one-sided contest, winning 5-0. He has a tough semi-final lined up against Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin, a silver-medallist from the 2015 edition. Thapa had won a gold in 2013, a bronze in 2015 and a silver in the 2017 edition of the marquee continental event. He is the first Indian to achieve the incredible feat.

In the women's draw, former world champion Sarita, who last reached the Asian semis back in 2010 and ended with a gold, defeated Kazakhstan's Rimma Volossenko in a split decision to advance.

Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) too booked her maiden semi-final berth at the tournament, beating Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay in the quarters. Last edition's silver-medallist Manisha (54kg) also secured herself at least a bronze by defeating Filipino Petecio Zzaa Nice, while former national champion Simranjit Kaur (64kg) edged past a gritty Ha Thi Linh of Vietnam to make the last four.

Joining Thapa in the men's semi-finals were Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Ashish (69kg). Ashish Kumar got the better of Kyrgyzstan's Omerbek Uulu Behzhigit in a unanimous verdict, while his namesake trounced Vietnam's Tran Duc Tho 5-0, displaying an impeccable counter-attacking game. In the evening session, Satish out-punched Korean Kim Dohyeon, an exhausting showdown that left the Indian with a cut above his right eye.

