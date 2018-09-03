Asian Games 2018: Gold medal winner Sarita Gayakwad had to climb hills to fetch drinking water

other-sports

Gujarat's golden girl Sarita Gayakwad, being a daughter of farm labourers from a small village, had to overcome real life struggles to win gold at the Asian Games 2018

India's relay team posing with their gold medals at the Asian Games 2018

Dang, a district in Gujarat, is well-known for its nature and beaty. Dang is also known as the Switzerland of Gujarat. During the monsoons, it looks like heaven, with hills, clouds and greenery, making it a sight to behold. Although this district has a natural beauty, but it does not have primary facilities. In today's times where people are heavily dependent on the internet, people in Dang don't even have access to a simple newspaper. And a girl of this remote district not only represented India at the Asian Games 2018, but also made India proud to win gold.

The story is about Sarita Gayakwad. In the last 24 hours you may have seen her photos on your TV screen or you may have read about her on social media, you may have even congratulated her on the achievements, but this is a success for Sarita. Behind this achievement, Sarita's family has gone through a lot of struggle

Sariya Gayakwad is from Ahva's remote village Karadi Amba, in the district of Dang. The village does not have any roads or transportaion. Even if you want to travel somewhere, you have to walk 4 kms to get a bus. If you want to talk on a cell phone, you have to climb a hill, so you can get network. The villagers got water facilities only a few months back. There is electricity, but it is uncertain. No one can imagine, that from this village a girl can represent india in an international event and win gold. But by winning gold medal in the Asian Games 2018, Sarita has made Gujarat proud.

After knowing about village Karadi Amba you can imagine how much Sarita Gayakwad struggled. But this is not the end of her misery, a remote area, backward village, a small raw house (see photo), walls made by clay, bricks visible from wall, and inside a lot of medals. this is Sarita's house.

Fulfilling dreams with out primary facilities was Sarita's first challenge, but the major challenge was about money. Her village is in remote area and there in no emloyment. Most of the villagers work as farm labour, which is nothing but seasonal employment. Sarita's mother Ramuben and father LaxmanBhai are also farm labourers. In limited income, they have to educate their children as well. So all in all, her parents have played a huge part in her success.

As Sarita was brought up in Dang, she trained in the hills, which makes her physically tough, and her trials and tribulations made her mentally tough. Due to a shortage of water, she had to climb hills to quench her and her family's thirst. Because of this situation from childhood, Sarita got the physical strength of world class standards. There is no place for practice, or no one to promote her, but she won gold in 4x400 relay which is a remarkable achievement. Few people know Sarita Gayakwad also plays Kho Kho, she participated in the national games in Kho Kho 17 times.

While studying in a school in Vansda, Sarita was a champion of Kho Kho. After schooling, Sarita wanted to do her graduation. Sarita didn't think about athletics at that time, but after getting admission in Chikhali's M.R.Desai Arts and Commerce college, Sarita's coach advised her to try track running. Sarita Gayakwad took note, and started her career in running, and just like Kho Kho, she was unbeatable on the track too.

Sarita's father, who is very happy after her success, said, 'For our family, income was priority and we have to educate four children. In limited income we tried our best to educate them, and now my children have made us proud.'

Sarita didn't have shoes or proper meals to support her training, but here M.R.Desai college helped her. College gave her shoes and helped her to solve economical problems. Sarita's head coach jaymal naik said, 'Sarita was running without shoes, we told her to wear shoes, but she was not comfortable. So she ran without shoes, and won.' After that race, Sarita started to practice with shoes. On one side Sarita was practicing a lot, and college made her path to success clear. Sarita got the speed and success followed. After seeing Sarita's performance, Nadiad sports authority selected her for training and after 2 years of training in Nadiad, Sarita got a chance to get trained in the National Camp based at Patiyala. After so much struggle now this was her time to perform.

After practicing hard in National Camp, Sarita performed well at national level. She also won medals at national level. National level success was good but she had a dream to perform for India. Finally Sarita got a chance to don Indian colours when she got selected for the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Sarita represented India in the Commonwealth Games, but she failed to win a medal. After Commonwealth Games, she performed in Jakarta and won a medal. Then it was time for America, Sarita participated in Bahamas Relay Championship and put in a spectacular performance

Then came the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. Sarita Gayakwad got a chance and proved herself by winning gold in the 4x400 metre team relay.

Nicknamed as the Dang Express, all eyes will now be on her to get gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

