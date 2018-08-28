Asian Games 2018: I want to get that gold medal, says PV Sindhu

badminton

A drop in concentration saw PV Sindhu stretched to three games for the third time in four matches in this competition

PV Sindhu exults after winning a point against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan yesterday. Pic/PTI

With the tag of the eternal bridesmaid hovering over her head, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu will head into the Istora GBK Sports Complex here today to face Taiwan's World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles gold medal match. In the semi-finals yesterday, Tzu Ying beat India's Saina Nehwal 21-17, 21-14, while Sindhu got the better of Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, 21-17, 15-21, 21-10.

A drop in concentration saw Sindhu stretched to three games for the third time in four matches in this competition. However, this time, the 69-minute stretch could prove costly, considering Tzu Ying had a breezy 37-minute outing against Saina.

Sindhu has a poor 3-9 head-to-head record against Tzu Ying, but the Indian's second place finishes at some of the top events like the 2017 and 2018 BWF World Championships preceded by the 2016 Rio Olympics, is what she will be worried about. Tzu Ying's immaculate form here must be the Indian's foremost concern. Before facing Saina, Tzu Ying spent less than an hour on court in her previous two matches. She beat Sindhu's nemesis Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the quarters in just 33 minutes and before that, Hong Kong's Yi Ngan Cheung in the Round of 16 in just 27 minutes — all in straight sets.

Sindhu praised her compatriot and promised to go all out for the yellow metal. "Saina played really well today, particularly in the second set, but unfortunately she lost. The final will be a tough match and I hope to do well. I have a strategy against her [Tzu Ying] but according to the situation, you have to keep changing accordingly. I want to get that gold medal and will have to give my best," Sindhu said.

