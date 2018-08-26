Asian Games 2018: Indian men's compound archery team enters quarters

other-sports

Defending champions India reached the quarterfinals of the men's compound team, edging out a fighting Qatar 227-213 in the 1/8 Elimination round at the Asian Games, here today.

The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan won all four sets. However, the second and third sets were very close with scores being 65-55 and 56-54. Abhishek and Chauhan were part of the team that won gold in Incheon four year ago. The Indian team next faces Philippines.

