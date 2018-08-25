Asian Games 2018: Srikanth, Prannoy suffer shock defeats in Rd 2

badminton

After Srikanth lost 21-23, 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in a 43-minute duel, Prannoy too followed suit going down 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in a 65-minute contest, much to the dismay of Indian fans

Kidambi Srikanth

Top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy were knocked out after suffering shock defeats in the second round of the men's singles competition here yesterday.

After Srikanth lost 21-23, 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in a 43-minute duel, Prannoy too followed suit going down 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in a 65-minute contest, much to the dismay of Indian fans.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever