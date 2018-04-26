Asian Youth & Jr Championship: Medal haul for Indian weightlifter Jeremy

Lalrinnunga registered his best total of 250kg to win the silver in youth section and a bronze medal in the junior section



Representational Image

India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga (56kg) broke two national records to win a silver and a bronze medal at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship at Urgench, Uzbekistan.

Lalrinnunga registered his best total of 250kg to win the silver in youth section and a bronze medal in the junior section. The 15-year-old created national records in youth boys and junior men during his lift of 250kg.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever